Remember the things
your team forgets

Wonder remembers things for your team so you don’t have to. If you think your team will forget it, just tell Wonder.

Add to Slack

Tip of the tongue phenomenon be gone

Tell Wonder to remember things you know you’ll forget.

Acme, Inc.

  • # general
  • # design
  • # engineering
  • # finance
  • # random

  • @ wonder
  • Amanda Matthews

    Our net sales for this year so far is at $345,000! Great job everyone, we've almost surpassed last year's sales!

  • Mike Brown

    @wonder what were our net sales in 2016?

  • Wonder

    $350,000

  • Mike Brown

    Awesome! What is our goal for sales this year @amanda?

  • Amanda Matthews

    To meet our growth goals we need to make at least $600,000.

  • Amanda Matthews

    @wonder remember that our net sales goal for 2017 is $600,000

  • Wonder

    Got it, I'll remember that for you.

  • Let's do this!

Easily manage team memories

Use the Dashboard to add and update memories, as well as categorize them

  • Net sales goal for 2017

    $600,000

    Goals

  • Net sales in 2016

    $350,000

    Sales

  • Company address

    123 E. San Francisco St.

    Addresses

Create private memories via Direct Message

Message Wonder directly to create memories that are only visible to you

  • My office phone number

    (555) 284-3943

Start Wondering

Wonder is available to chat via Slack

  • Add to Slack